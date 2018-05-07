‘Rambo’ Returns: Sylvester Stallone to Battle Drug Cartel in ‘Rambo 5’

Sylvester Stallone is ready to fight again.

Stallone already brought his legendary Rocky Balboa character back for a new generation in Creed, and now he’s ready to do it with another role. This time, it’s John Rambo who will be returning to the big screen.

Stallone is set to return to the Rambo franchise for a fifth installment, according to Deadline. In this sequel, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch following his previous violent adventures, is pulled into another conflict when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped. Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexican border to help find and save her—and, in doing so, goes head-to-head with one of Mexico’s deadliest drug cartels.

This Rambo sequel isn't entirely unexpected—news broke four years ago that Stallone possibly could be back as Rambo. Now, it’s all but official.

In the last Rambo film, which came out in 2008 and was also directed by Stallone, Rambo tried to rescue a group of Christian missionaries who were kidnapped by a violent Burmese military group. This time around, Stallone will be working on the script, and could possibly get behind the camera again (a director has not yet been announced). The film is expected to begin filming in September, according to Deadline.

Even before this latest Rambo film, Stallone has kept himself plenty busy in recent years. Coming up in November, he’s back as Rocky in Creed II alongside Michael B. Jordan and Dolph Lundgren, who’s reprising his role as Ivan Drago from Rocky IV in the film. He’s already filmed Escape Plan 2: Hades with Avengers: Infinity War star Dave Bautista, and he’s signed up to star in and direct Tough as They Come, a story about a military veteran who loses all four of his limbs. Plus, there’s always the possibility that Stallone gets the team back together for The Expendables 4.

No release date has been set for Rambo 5.