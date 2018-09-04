'Raw' Recap: The Bella Twins Return to the Ring

The Bella Twins may have made their names in the WWE, but with their busy schedules lately (including two TV shows and Brie's 1-year-old daughter Birdie), their in-ring performances have been few and far between.

The good news is that on Raw this week, the twins competed together for the first time on “The Red Brand” in nearly three years. Their competition was the Riott Squad, led by Ruby Riott. The team is a force to be reckoned with, and recently took out Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon.

There were fears that the Bellas would be rusty after their hiatus, but the two were able to hold their own. Brie used her husband Daniel Bryan's trademark “Yes!” kicks to energize the crowd, and managed to wear down Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan before tagging in her sister Nikki.

Ruby Riott tried to save her teammates by interfering in the match, but Brie managed to hold her off with a suicide dive, allowing Nikki to get the pin with the Rack Attack 2.0.

Thankfully, we already know this isn't the last we'll see of the Bella Twins in ring. They've confirmed they'll be fighting alongside Ronda Rousey to take on the Riott Squad at Super Show-Down in Australia next month.

It's been a long wait, but two of WWE's most famous female superstars are officially back in action.