'Raw' Recap: The Shield Stands United Against Baron Corbin and the Authors of Pain

It's no secret that when Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins are allied together as “The Shield,” they're an unstoppable force. So it's also no surprise that their rivals are trying to break them apart.

On Monday's Raw, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre focused on Ambrose, the only one of “The Shield” who currently doesn't have a WWE belt. The three told Ambrose that he was simply being used as a tool by Reigns and Rollins, and that there was an open offer to join their team.

When “The Shield” was ready to confront Strowman and his crew, the acting Raw General Manager, Baron Corbin, interrupted the scuffle to make it clear to “The Shield” that he'd be taking them on tonight alongside another tag team, which was later revealed to be the vicious “Authors of Pain.”

Later on in the night, Reigns, Ambrose, and Rollins showcased their chemistry while facing Corbin and “AOP.” Despite the monstrous strength of both “AOP” members, “The Shield” was able to hold their own, and Reigns eventually got the pin on Corbin.

However, Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre interrupted the match to view the battle from afar, and after the victory, Ambrose was presented with a choice—stay with his “Shield” brethren, or join Strowman's crew to get back at Rollins and Reigns for seemingly exploiting him.

While he hesitated for a moment, Ambrose went back into the ring to join Rollins and Reigns. “The Shield” remains united for now, but we have the feeling this won't be the last time Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre will try to recruit Ambrose.