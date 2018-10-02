'Raw' Recap: The Undertaker and Kane Take Down Triple H and Shawn Michaels in a Prelude to 'Super Show-Down'

On Raw this week, Shawn Michaels came to the ring to deliver a message. Unfortunately for him, things didn't go quite the way he expected them to.

The legendary WWE Superstar addressed the Raw crowd to discuss the much-hyped match between Triple H and The Undertaker at this weekend's Super Show-Down. While Michaels originally only planned to watch the match as a fan, an altercation with “The Dead Man” a few weeks ago led to him announcing he'll be at ringside for Triple H during the match. Undertaker responded in kind with his own ringside ally: Kane.

While “Mr. Wrestlemania” was telling the crowd that he fully believed his best friend could finally take down The Undertaker for good, his speech was cut short when both Kane and 'Taker entered the ring.

With Michaels cornered, he got a last-second assist in the form of “The Game” himself, who ran into the ring to help his former tag-team partner.

However, even two of the most beloved superstars in WWE history weren't enough for “The Dead Man” and “The Big Red Machine.” The brothers took Triple H and Michaels down with double chokeslams, and when “The Game” tried to fight back, he was finished off by 'Taker's trademark Tombstone.

If Super Show-Down truly does mark the last match between Triple H and Undertaker, it's going to be one to remember. Let's just hope “H” and Michaels are ready for surprises this time.