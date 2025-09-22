Sixteen-time world wrestling champion Ric Flair is known for “stylin’ and profilin” in the wrestling ring, but despite officially retiring from WWE in 2008, the man they call “The Nature Boy” has never lost his love of getting physical. In his most recent exploit, the 76-year-old icon proved he still has plenty of intestinal fortitude by hopping off the bar stool and whipping off his shoes to complete an impressive four-minute plank. Of course, the internet suitably responded.

“Beast mode activated,” read Flair’s description of his planking exploits, posted via Instagram for his 2.6 million followers. Swapping a beverage for ab-work, the master of the figure-four leglock, who last wrestled on an independent show just three years ago, went barefoot as he readied himself on the floor, jeans and all! The video quickly caught the attention of Flair’s WWE Superstar daughter, Charlotte,who commented, “I mean this would be great if it was in the gym… I just can’t.” No doubt about it, growing up with a wrestling legend for a father means having to put up with embarrassing situations from time to time. As The Nature Boy lowered and straightened up his back, someone at the bar had the bright idea of timing his impromptu exercise. “4-minute plank!” confirmed Flair via Instagram, signing off with his trademark “WOOOO!”

The Internet Reacts as Ric Flair completes a very public 4-minute plank

Aside from his blushing daughter, there were plenty of others within the pro wrestling community who also watched Flair’s public planking. “That’s pretty savage…. And on linoleum!!!” commented Brian Cage. Mercedes Money showed her encouragement with a “WOOOO” of her own, while his fans couldn’t wait to weigh-in on the wrestler’s accomplishment. “He will never retire,” wrote one fan. “Big respect to you,” wrote another. This being the internet, others were of course less charitable. “Took a 4-minute nap disguised as a plank,” wrote one joker.

The plank is a great test of stamina that tightens the core and improves posture. We salute Flair’s desire to stay in shape, but we are with Charlotte on this one — the gym is the place for planking, not the bar!

