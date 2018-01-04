Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

'The Rock' Posts Secret Team Hercules Arms Workout

Dwayne Johnson wants you to create your own set of muscular arms.

Dwayne Johnson Dumbbell Curl
"The Rock" posted the third routine in his series of workouts and diet tips (the first was his back workout, and the second his chest workout) that make up part of his Team Hercules training program. The program outlines the grueling regimen "The Rock" followed before and during the shooting of Hercules. Check out the arms workout below, which was accompanied by this message:

"ARMS. Let me introduce you to the "Hammer Bros" - Sledge & Jack... 4 sets of a tri-set series. Squeeze at the top for bi's and at the bottom for tri's. I prefer high volume for ARMS so the burn is intense. Enjoy the pain. #BringIt #FOCUS #TeamHercules"

"The Rock" wants you to keep him up to speed by posting photos and videos to #teamhercules.

Biceps

Exercise 1

Preacher Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Perform with EZ bar if possible.

Exercise 2

Barbell Curl How to
Barbell Curl thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Perform with EZ bar if possible.

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Curl You'll need: Dumbbells
alternating dumbbell biceps curl thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Triceps

Exercise 1

Rope Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Rope Pressdown thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Overhead Triceps Extension
Overhead Tricep Extension thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
4 sets
to failure reps
-- rest
