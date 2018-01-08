Leg Exercises

'The Rock' Posts Secret Team Hercules Legs and Calves Workout

As he says himself: "Push yourself. Epic results take epic effort."

Dwayne Johnson
Exercises 8
Equipment Yes

"The Rock" posted the final routine in his Team Hercules series of workouts (the first four were as follows: back workout, chest workoutarms workout, and shoulders workout). The Team Hercules training program outlines the grueling regimen "The Rock" followed before and during the shooting of Hercules. Check out the legs and calves workout below, which was accompanied by this message:

"Epic results take epic effort. The final labor of our #TeamHercules workouts (and my favorite body part to train) - LEGS. These are all working sets, so make sure you warm up your legs/body appropriately. This will be punishing, so push yourself past what you think is your limits and I guarantee you'll be better for it on the other side. Enjoy.. #FunPain #FerociouslyFOCUSED #TeamHercules."

"The Rock" wants you to keep him up to speed by posting photos and videos to #teamhercules.

Here's the legs and calves workout:

Legs Exercises

Exercise 1

Leg Extension
Leg Extension thumbnail
4 sets
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
4 sets
40 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Dumbbell Walking Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Walking Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
50 steps reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Lying Leg Curl How to
Lying Hamstring Curl thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Calves Exercises

Exercise 1

Standing Calf Raise You'll need: Box How to
Standing Calf Raise thumbnail
5 sets
75 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Seated Calf Raise You'll need: Bench How to
Seated Calf Raise thumbnail
5 sets
50 reps
-- rest
