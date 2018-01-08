'The Rock' Posts Secret Team Hercules Legs and Calves Workout

"The Rock" posted the final routine in his Team Hercules series of workouts (the first four were as follows: back workout, chest workout, arms workout, and shoulders workout). The Team Hercules training program outlines the grueling regimen "The Rock" followed before and during the shooting of Hercules. Check out the legs and calves workout below, which was accompanied by this message:

"Epic results take epic effort. The final labor of our #TeamHercules workouts (and my favorite body part to train) - LEGS. These are all working sets, so make sure you warm up your legs/body appropriately. This will be punishing, so push yourself past what you think is your limits and I guarantee you'll be better for it on the other side. Enjoy.. #FunPain #FerociouslyFOCUSED #TeamHercules."

"The Rock" wants you to keep him up to speed by posting photos and videos to #teamhercules.

Here's the legs and calves workout: