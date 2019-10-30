The Rock Will Put the 'Baddest Motherfu---r' Belt on the Winner of UFC 244's Main Event

As if he didn't have enough going on, The Rock has agreed to enter the octogon at UFC 244—well, sort of. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment will step into the cage on Saturday to put the baddest motherfucker belt, a strap created specifically for the fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, on the winner of UFC 244's main event.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed the news in an Instagram video with UFC President Dana White. "This addition to the company and the brand and to the sport, this BMF belt, I think it's brilliant," Johnson says in the video. "I think it's so smart and I think it's just fun, man."

Johnson would not say who he thinks would win at Madison Square Garden. “Especially at this level where you have two guys who are so skilled and respected,” The Rock says. “I just want a great fight between the two guys…I got too much respect for those guys…to say ‘Oh, well this guy is going to win or that guy is going to win.’ I just want to see a great fight.”

You can watch Johnson’s chat with White here:

The Rock is also expected to attend UFC’s pre-fight press conference on Friday, where he’s promised to announce something he’s wanted to tell the UFC and MMA community firsthand. What that will be, only time will tell.

Diaz and Masvidal have feuded over who the baddest motherfucker in the game is since the former defeated Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, and issued a challenge to the South Florida native. Once the fight was booked, White promised that the winner would receive the BMF belt.

Masvidal asked his fellow Floridian, The Rock, to put the belt on the victor.