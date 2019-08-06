The Rock's 10 Best WWE Matches

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had hundreds of matches over his two decades in the WWE, so picking his best was a monumental task. But in light of The People's Champ's recent announcement that he'd “quietly retired" from the squared circle, we figured we'd give it a go.

In some cases, The Rock and his opponent would put on a technical masterclass in the ring. Others were emotional stories that kept the audience hooked from opening to closing bell. In either case, it’s undisputable that the Brahma Bull was one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots.

Which match is your favorite?