The Rock's Daughter Hilariously Compliments His Jacked Physique During a Swim Lesson

It's common knowledge that Dwayne Johnson is ripped from head to toe, with one of his most prominent features being a formidable set of pecs that put most gymgoers to shame. But in a recent Instagram post, Johnson revealed that his two-year-old daughter Jasmine was a bit confused about his gargantuan chest.

"Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim," Johnson wrote on the post. "Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies."

Her innocent, yet hilarious compliment on Johnson's physique could happen to any jacked guy. But with a dad like The Rock, it probably won't take long for Jasmine to learn everything there is to know about fitness.

Johnson also took to Instagram during his Monday gym session to express his gratitude for all the love fans worldwide have shown Skyscraper, his latest blockbuster.

Skyscraper stars Johnson as a former FBI agent and amputee who must save his family from a skyscraper that's been taken over by terrorists. The film premiered on Friday, July 13 and grossed just over $25 million domestically in its opening weekend.

