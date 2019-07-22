The Rock's New Home Gym Is Every Bodybuilder's Dream

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson often talks about taking trips to his Virginia farm to recharge and reset himself mentally. He’s posted photos of himself unwinding at the property, whether he's fishing or hanging out with horses trained by his friend and Olympic equestrian Will Coleman.

Most people would probably ease up on their fitness regimens while relaxing and recharging, but even when he’s “away,” the Brahma Bull never takes a break from the gym. Johnson recently revealed an Iron Paradise (his pet name for the gym) that he's had constructed on the farm, and unsurprisingly, it’s way better than any home gym you could ever dream of building.

Check it out here:

We’re sure The Rock will share some selfie videos featuring the new gym in the near future, but all he's given us so far is a quick glance around the packed weight room. That said, what we do get to see in the video is nothing short of impressive. There are countless machines in the room, and we’re pretty sure there’s a small kitchenette in there, too.

This home gym is just one of the several Iron Paradises in his collection. He has another at his Florida home, and when he's traveling, he has the gym brought to him in the form of a massive tent stocked with more than 40,000 pounds of workout equipment.

In an Instagram post back in April, the Hobbs & Shaw star explained that he was working out at a public gym when in Virginia. But when you’re one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, that can quickly become chaotic. We’re sure this gym will be more peaceful place for The Rock to crush his workouts while he relaxes on his farm.