The Rock's New Home Gym Is Every Bodybuilder's Dream

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson often talks about taking trips to his Virginia farm to recharge and reset himself mentally. He’s posted photos of himself unwinding at the property, whether he's fishing or hanging out with horses trained by his friend and Olympic equestrian Will Coleman.
As an animal lover - both land and water - I've been raising my bass for years now on our farm. I feed them like kings with live bait and train them to be extra aggressive killers. I have specialists come in to inspect the water, vegetation and ecosystem to make sure they're living like the top of the food chain predators they are. Big daddy comes home to recharge his batteries & spend time with them and not even one of these ungrateful fat hogs will strike my top water plug I've been working for an hour now. Cool.. just remember who's in charge of the fish food truck you sum bitches. #ResetAndRecharge #JohnsonFarm #WhereEvenTheBassHaveAttitude 🎣🤙🏾
View this post on Instagram
Few of my favorite things. My tequila and fishing on my farm. I’ve been raising my fish for years now and I got some aggressive fatties roaming these waters - largemouth bass, stripped bass, various sunnies, carp and after my 5th glass of tequila, I start seeing the pink dolphins. 6’6 medium/heavy action, 10lb test, 1/2oz spinner w/ a white skirt ~ if you know, you know. Cheers my friends 🥃🎣 #mykindofheaven
Most people would probably ease up on their fitness regimens while relaxing and recharging, but even when he’s “away,” the Brahma Bull never takes a break from the gym. Johnson recently revealed an Iron Paradise (his pet name for the gym) that he's had constructed on the farm, and unsurprisingly, it’s way better than any home gym you could ever dream of building.
Check it out here:
Here’s a peek at my new Iron Paradise I built out here in the country on my Virginia farm. My property is on protected Civil War land, so the mana & spirits you feel out here can be quite powerful. Always makes for great 💪🏾👻 workouts. Finish your week strong. #welcometoheaven #ironparadise #godscountry
We’re sure The Rock will share some selfie videos featuring the new gym in the near future, but all he's given us so far is a quick glance around the packed weight room. That said, what we do get to see in the video is nothing short of impressive. There are countless machines in the room, and we’re pretty sure there’s a small kitchenette in there, too.
This home gym is just one of the several Iron Paradises in his collection. He has another at his Florida home, and when he's traveling, he has the gym brought to him in the form of a massive tent stocked with more than 40,000 pounds of workout equipment.
In an Instagram post back in April, the Hobbs & Shaw star explained that he was working out at a public gym when in Virginia. But when you’re one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, that can quickly become chaotic. We’re sure this gym will be more peaceful place for The Rock to crush his workouts while he relaxes on his farm.