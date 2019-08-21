Ronda Rousey Nearly Lost a Finger While Filming a TV Show

We don’t have to tell you that Ronda Rousey is one of the toughest people out there, you already know that—so instead, we’ll show you.
The former MMA and WWE champion nearly lost her finger while filming a scene for 9-1-1, a Fox TV show that follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders. In an Instagram post showing the horrific injury, Rousey, set to star as a firefighter in the show’s third season, said a boat door fell on her hand. Rousey didn't say how that happened, but she's promised to update her fans on her website in the near future.
At first, Rousey thought she had just jammed her fingers, but it turned out to be much worse—in fact, one of them nearly came off.
If you want to see what the finger looked like after, be our guest—but it’s pretty gross.
So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox
We’ll give you a moment to stop gagging.
Despite the incident, Rousey didn’t break character and just continued shooting the freaking scene. Then again, that’s not too surprising considering she made a name for herself taking jabs to the head for a living. Or, as she put it in her Instagram post, she’s “used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to.”
After the director called cut on the scene, Rousey told the crew what had happened and was rushed in an ambulance so the bone and tendon could be reattached with a plate and screws. The average person would probably be on bedrest for a few days after this, but not Rousey. She returned to work the very next day.
“Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days,” Rousey wrote.
It's good to see that Hollywood hasn't softened up one of our favorite badasses, and we look forward to her in action when 9-1-1 returns in January.