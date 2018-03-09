WWE

Ronda Rousey's 9 Potential Friends and Foes in WWE

The former UFC Champ is a stranger in a new locker room. Here’s a look her new alliances, likely frenemies, and outright rivals as Wrestlemania 34 approaches.

It's no secret that "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey is a lifelong pro wrestling fan. But not everyone at WWE has welcomed the Olympic judo medallist with open arms.

First, there was Rousey’s Elimination Chamber promo, when she put an exclamation point on her WWE contract signing by literally throwing Triple H through a table—earning her a brutal open-palmed slap from Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

If that didn’t already cement the feud between Rousey and “The Game,” the conflict was finalized on the March 5 installment of Raw, as it was formally announced that Rousey and Angle would join forces against Triple H and McMahon in a mixed tag-team match at Wrestlemania 34 in April.

But Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are just two huge figures in a competitive environment—and WWE is stuffed with oversized personalities. Here, we’re taking a braoder look at nine superstars Ronda could befriend—or battle—on the road to WrestleMania. As the road to WrestleMania becomes more and more fraught, we can't wait to see how "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey will fare.

WWE WrestleMania will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 8th, from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans via the WWE Network. For more information visit wwe.com.

1. The Rock: Friend

Back in 2015 in California, a legendary sporting athlete shared a ring with Hollywood's biggest box-office draw. Ronda Rousey and The Rock united for a WrestleMania moment: Taking it to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Fast-forward to 2018 and Ronda is now an official member of the WWE roster. The Rock, of course, is plenty busy with his own career. With many hungry competitors eager to take Rousey's limelight, this warrior finds herself with a large target on her back. Friends like The Rock will be worth their weight in gold as she navigates some choppy waters ahead.

2. Triple H: Foe

When news spread around the world that Triple H was negotiating with Ronda Rousey to join WWE, it seemed as though "The Game" had the former MMA Champion's best interests at heart. However, it soon became clear that Trips was still holding on to some resentment stemming from that famous altercation at WrestleMania 31, where "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" left him humiliated.

But while slamming Triple H through a table was undoubtedly a satisfactory WWE start for Rousey, it might become a thorn in her side as Wrestlemania 34 approaches, because Triple H has enormous power and influence within WWE. Talk about being thrown in at the deep end!

3. Kurt Angle: Friend

There's a deep level of respect between Rousey and Angle. Both are Olympic-level athletes who have won medals, and both have transitioned to the world of WWE. Angle, who is also the general manager of WWE Monday Night RAW, could prove to be a useful ally in and out of the ring for Rousey. That alliance will probably be tested ahead of Wrestlemania 34—and it will definitely be tested in the squared circle on the big night.

In terms of setting the standard for athletes from other sports who have made it in WWE, none has faired better than Angle. But will their alliance pay off when muscle meets muscle at Wrestlemania 34? We’ll find out.

4. Stephanie McMahon: Foe

McMahon is still fuming after being embarrassed in the ring by "Rowdy" Ronda at WrestleMania 31. And as if that were not enough, the two 'got into it' again at the Elimination Chamber, preluding their bigger clash at Wrestlemania 34.

Sure, McMahon slapped Ronda in the face with authority at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but what goes around comes around. We wouldn’t want to be in her shoes when Rousey has the chance to retaliate.

5. Alexa Bliss: Foe

Now that Ronda is an official member of the WWE Universe, she will be setting her sites firmly on a Title.  One women standing in her way on this road to glory could be current WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

"Little Miss Bliss" has beaten them all, and would love to chalk up another victory by pinning the former UFC champ. If Bliss gets her way, Ronda's WWE career could be an epic fail.

6. Charlotte Flair: Foe

The Women's Championship picture in WWE has never been more talent-rich, and should Ronda head over to SmackDown to challenge Charlotte for her title, we could be in for some serious competitive fireworks.

Charlotte—who, of course, is cut from the same cloth as her father Ric Flair—has proven to be one of the most skilled mat technicians around. A match between her and Rousey could be one for the ages.

7. Asuka: Foe

The primary challenge of getting a WWE Title shot? Everyone wants one.

And right now, Asuka is first in line as the Number One Contender for the RAW Women's Championship. If Rousey is to prove herself worthy of an opportunity at the Title, she’ll need to get through some of WWE's most fearsome females. The undefeated Asuka could be the one to shatter Rousey's dreams, should she take the Japanese sensation for granted.

8. Nia Jax: Foe

Nia Jax is already snapping at the heels of Asuka's journey towards the Women's Championship. The chances of Nia giving Ronda a free pass? Not so good.

Jax is the most physical competitor on WWE's roster of female stars, so you’d better believe she’s already angling at taking down “The Baddest Woman on the Planet”—UFC title or not. Rousey is a submission specialist, though, and could bring Nia down to her level. If they meet up in the squared circle, expect a gruelling, physical matchup.

9. Shane McMahon: Friend

In his role as the Commissioner of SmackDown Live!, Shane has yet to cross paths with Ronda, but this meeting will undoubtedly happen in time.

Shane-o-mac is no fan of Triple H—or his sister Stephanie, for that matter—and so he and Rousey could find themselves drawn together to battle their shared enemies. Here comes the money!

