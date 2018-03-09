Ronda Rousey's 9 Potential Friends and Foes in WWE

It's no secret that "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey is a lifelong pro wrestling fan. But not everyone at WWE has welcomed the Olympic judo medallist with open arms.

First, there was Rousey’s Elimination Chamber promo, when she put an exclamation point on her WWE contract signing by literally throwing Triple H through a table—earning her a brutal open-palmed slap from Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

If that didn’t already cement the feud between Rousey and “The Game,” the conflict was finalized on the March 5 installment of Raw, as it was formally announced that Rousey and Angle would join forces against Triple H and McMahon in a mixed tag-team match at Wrestlemania 34 in April.

But Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are just two huge figures in a competitive environment—and WWE is stuffed with oversized personalities. Here, we’re taking a braoder look at nine superstars Ronda could befriend—or battle—on the road to WrestleMania. As the road to WrestleMania becomes more and more fraught, we can't wait to see how "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey will fare.

