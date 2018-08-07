Sly Stallone's Physique Defies Age During Training for 'Rambo 5'

Sylvester Stallone became a fitness inspiration early in his career playing studs like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, and he's one of the few big-screen heroes who's maintained his movie-ready musculature throughout the years. Even at 72, he still crushes it in the gym, and he has the physique of a man half his age.

The action-movie veteran is currently gearing up to star in Rambo 5, and he took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo taken during a workout with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson (@gunnarfitness).

"All these celebrities talk about how HARD they work out and how early they have to get up and how they have to sacrifice," Stallone wrote on the post. "C’mon, ladies and gents, YO, It’s an INCREDIBLE Privilege!!!! . THUMP THE PUMP !!!"

Considering his outlook on training, it's no surprise that Stallone's shoulders and arms are jacked. And it's not the first time he's posted motivational workout content to his feed. Check out the posts below, and you just may be inspired to knock out a quick sweat session.

Stallone's training is clearly no joke, and with projects like Rambo 5 and The Expendables 4 lined up, it's unlikely he'll slow down any time soon.

