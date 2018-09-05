'Smackdown' Recap: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Surprise Attack The Miz and Maryse

Daniel Bryan and The Miz have been clashing with each other in the WWE for nearly eight years. And if this week was any indication, their conflict won't be ending any time soon.

With Bryan and his wife Brie Bella slated to take on the Miz and his wife Maryse at Hell in a Cell later this month, Bryan and Bella came into the ring to call out "The It Couple" for being cowards who refuse to resolve their issues face-to-face. Miz and Maryse responded on the Titan-Tron, claiming they'd rather have dinner at a fancy Italian restaurant than show up to Smackdown.

Smackdown General Manager Paige wasn't having it, and told Miz that he needed to participate in an open challenge for the night's main event. Veteran superstar R-Truth eventually accepted the challange. Of course, Miz couldn't resist another opportunity to berate Bryan and Bella before the match started.

During the match, Miz showed that sometimes his bite actually can be as vicious as his bark. "The A-Lister" managed to deliver a series of powerful strikes on Truth while continuing to mock Bryan by doing his classic "Yes!" pose.

But before Miz could get the pin, Bryan and Bella made a surprise entrance. Truth took advantage of the confusion to get a pin on Miz.

While Bryan and Bella were able to get some hits on Miz and Maryse, they were soon interrupted by Andrade "Cien" Almas and his partner Zelina Vega, who came to "The It Couple's" aid.

Despite being caught off guard, Bryan and Bella were able to trap both Almas and Vega in Bryan's trademark "Yes!" lock, ultimately ending the night triumphant. As much as The Miz doesn't want to admit it, it's not going to be easy to stop the other power couple in the WWE.