'Smackdown' Recap: Daniel Bryan and Kane Take On The Usos For Their First Match Together in Five Years

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the massive shock that came at the end of last week's Smackdown: After years of being bitter rivals, Kane and Daniel Bryan finally made amends and reunited “Team Hell No” to take on the Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules on July 15.

The reunion came as a huge surprise for a number of reasons—particularly the fact that the two didn't end their previous partnership on the best of terms. On this week's show, Renee Young interviewed Kane and Bryan to discuss their reunion. While Kane seemed to think of their previous issues as water under the bridge, Bryan made it clear that while he values Kane's skill in the ring, he hasn't forgotten Kane's previous transgressions (including an attempt to abduct Bryan's wife, Brie Bella):

But the interview was cut short by former Tag Team champions The Usos, who told the crowd that they weren't too happy that Kane and Bryan had been chosen for a Championship opportunity instead of them. General Manager Paige presented a compromise: If The Usos could beat “Team Hell No” on Smackdown, they would be added to the championship match at Extreme Rules.

When the two teams squared off later in the night, it was clear that Kane and Bryan hadn't lost a step in the ring. Despite the chemistry, The Usos held their own against the duo, managing to drag Kane out of the ring and pummel him with blows until Bryan intervened. Kane showed off his superhuman strength by chokeslamming Jey Uso and pinning him for the victory.

While it's clear that Bryan and Kane's personalities don't exactly gel well together, their ring performance speaks for itself: The Bludgeon Brothers have their work cut out for them.

Extreme Rules airs live on the WWE Network on July 15.