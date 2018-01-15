Sylvester Stallone Hints That ‘Expendables 4’ Will Happen, and Maybe Include New Team Members

The Expendables might be back for another mission.

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to hint that the action franchise could be coming back to the big screen in the near future with Expendables 4.

Stallone posted one photo from the film alongside Jason Statham and Randy Couture’s characters, with the text: “We are the shadows and the smoke, we rise. We are the ghosts that hide in the night.” In the caption, he wrote: “Just when you thought it was safe to go outside…They’re coming back!”

In another photo of Stallone and Statham from the film, Stallone wrote in the caption: “Somethings just can’t be stopped! Coming your way!”

In a third photo, Stallone really got fans excited by posting a photo of his character, Barney Ross, with the caption: “BARNEY WILL BE BACK ! PLUS THE CREW AND A COUPLE NEW MEMBERS ...”

The latest update from Stallone isn’t anything official, but it’s as close to that as fans can get, considering Stallone is the main force behind the creation of the franchise. An Expendables 4 film looked to be in the works in December 2016 when Stallone took to Facebook, saying on a video that he was about to start training for the “next Expendables" movie. "We’re going to do our best, but we’ve got some really great attitudes going. We got great ideas. I think everyone’s expecting something different, and we’re going to give it to them.”

But by March 2017, the franchise's prospects had soured. Deadline reported that Stallone and the main producers, Nu Image/Millennium chief Avi Lerner, could not come to an agreement on a number of production issues, including “on a new director, on the script and on certain qualitative elements of the film.”

At the time, Lerner told Deadline: “We’ve got disagreements with Sly, but we’ve had them for over a year and a half. Right now, each one has an opinion. We agreed on 95% of things, but there are certain things in production we don’t agree on. I don’t think it’s over, but write whatever you want. In my opinion, it’s not dead.”

Well, it looks like Lerner (might) have been right.

In any case, Stallone's Instagram will be a prime source of info. He'd previously teased his involvement in Creed 2 on Instagram, hinting that the film will likely feature the return of Lundgren in his iconic role as Ivan Drago. Stallone helped write the script for Creed 2, and he’ll be reprising his role as Rocky Balboa.

While it’s not official, fans could expect an Expendables 4 film sometime in the near future.

Here's a look at Stallone's other hints: