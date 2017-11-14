Alleged 'Synthol Freak' Kirill Tereshin's Most Cringe-worthy Instagram Pictures

Instagram / s_1_a_c_k_3_r

For any bodybuilder, the goal is always to step onstage looking like an absolutely perfect physical specimen thanks to an intense exercise program and flawless diet. But some people don't want to put in the effort, and that's where synthol comes in.

Over the years, synthol use has been tied to obsessed bodybuilders who are willing to go to any extent to get their desired look. Synthol is a site enhancement oil that consists of oil, alcohol, and lidocaine, and injecting it is meant to provide the illusion of a well-developed muscle.

This product is seen as a quick fix for anyone who wants to bulk up as quickly as possible in a matter of days. But this easy-to-attain product has some serious side effects like infected muscles, stroke, and nerve damage—just to name a few.

This message apparently didn’t land well on Kirill Tereshin. He’s allegedly an avid user, and is willing to risk his life for his unnatural muscles, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old “increased the size of his biceps by 26cm (10") in just 10 days,” the site reported.

Results are obvious with synthol, but the question remains: Is it worth the risk? Take a look through this gallery to see some of Tereshin's most shocking pics.