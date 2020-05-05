Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a knack for shaking the sports entertainment world, and he’s done it yet again. He took to Instagram on Monday to announce a stacked roster of elite athletes who will compete in the upcoming second season of NBC’s The Titan Games.

The first season of the series, hosted by Johnson, saw everyday athletes battle it out. This season kicks things up a notch, recruiting professionals to compete as Titans defending Mount Olympus in head-to-head physical competitions with the everyday athletes.

“This season of The Titan Games is going to be even bigger than last season,” Johnson said in a release. “We created an incredible new Titan arena with new insane challenges, and we’ve gone out and selected some of the fiercest competitors we’ve ever seen.”

The roster includes two-time Olympic gold medalist and current undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields, NFL Iron Man Legend and 10-time Pro-Bowler Joe Thomas, Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz, Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley, and professional stunt woman and American Ninja Warrior star Jessie Graff.

Check out Johnson’s post here:

“For the first time ever, our everyday Titans will go head to head with elite athletes from the Olympics, NFL, UFC and beyond to compete for Titan glory,” Johnson said. “All of these men and women are true athletes and competitors who give it their all in the Titan arena.”

The Titan Games will involve three regional brackets this year: East, West, and Central. Each will see one female and one male elite athlete compete as Titans. In the regional competition phase, each episode will feature a pair of athletes of each gender battle it out for a shot at facing a Titan on Mount Olympus, a final obstacle where they’ll need speed, strength, endurance, and sheer grit. If the competitor defeats a professional Titan on Mount Olympus, they earn a spot there that they’ll need to defend.

By the time the finale comes around, there will be one reigning Titan from each region, and they’ll go up against one another to fight for the title of Titan Champion. One male and one female winner will each get $100,000, and if it’s a celebrity athlete who won, the prize will go to their charity of choice.

With the competition kicked up, we’re sure season two of the series will be intense. Catch the season two premiere on Monday, May 25 on NBC.