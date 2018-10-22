Thor "The Mountain" Björnsson Just Got Married

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, aka "The Mountain" from Game of Thrones, had an eventful year. The 29-year-old lifter won the 2018 Arnold Strongman Classic, set an elephant bar deadlift world record at 1,041 pounds, and won the 2018 World's Strongest Man competition over the summer. To top it all off, he and girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that they'd just gotten married.

Based on the landscape in the photos and the tags on their posts, it seems the couple opted to take their vows in Björnsson's native Iceland.

Björnsson and Hensen reportedly met when she asked him for a photo at a bar in Canada where she waitressed, according to the Daily Mail. And although few would dare hassle Björnsson in person, the couple has garnered attention from online trolls about their admittedly glaring height difference. Björnsson stands at 6'9" and weighs in at around 400 pounds, towering over Henson's 5'2" frame.

On Monday, Björnsson shared a photo of himself and his new wife traveling first class to Dubai for the World's Ultimate Strongman competition. Björnsson is headlining the October 26 show, which features a solid lineup of strongmen, including Brian Shaw.

Check out some of the most impressive lifts from Björnsson's Instagram here.