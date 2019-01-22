UPDATE: Ronnie Coleman Is Back in Surgery for a Herniated Disk in His Neck

UPDATE: Ronnie Coleman is out of the hospital, following surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck. In a pair of posts on his Instagram, shown below, Coleman clarified that it was, at the very least, a quick hospital stay—likely the shortest of his recent surgeries. It also seems, for now, that the eight-time Mr. O doesn’t have any additional surgeries scheduled after this one, saying this one was, “hopefully the last one but I said that 4 surgeries ago.”

We’ll keep you updated on Coleman’s status as it becomes available. You can see his latest Instagram posts as he’s leaving the hospital below, followed by our original story on his surgery, which took place Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman is a legendary figure in the bodybuilding community, but unfortunately he’s been suffering from a variety of ailments over the last decade. We wrote about his recovery from back surgery in September of last year, which was his tenth operation overall, and now he's back under the knife to repair a herniated disk in his neck that he suffered after a fall in his home late in 2018. According to Coleman on his Instagram page, the operation will specifically deal with “a level 3-4 fusion of my cervical spine. Dr says this disc is pressing really hard against my spinal cord so surgery is definitely required."

Following last year's back operations, Coleman was unsure if he would ever be able to walk again. In typical Coleman fashion, he said, “but I'll give it my best shot." He returned to the gym relatively quickly after that surgery, but only for some light cardio.