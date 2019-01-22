UPDATE: Ronnie Coleman Is Back in Surgery for a Herniated Disk in His Neck

UPDATE: Ronnie Coleman is out of the hospital, following surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck. In a pair of posts on his Instagram, shown below, Coleman clarified that it was, at the very least, a quick hospital stay—likely the shortest of his recent surgeries. It also seems, for now, that the eight-time Mr. O doesn’t have any additional surgeries scheduled after this one, saying this one was, “hopefully the last one but I said that 4 surgeries ago.”
We’ll keep you updated on Coleman’s status as it becomes available. You can see his latest Instagram posts as he’s leaving the hospital below, followed by our original story on his surgery, which took place Monday.
Another surgery in the books, hopefully the last one but I said that 4 surgeries ago. I’m just glad to be pain free because I was in tons of pain before surgery. Thank you guys for all your prayers, you guys are the greatest fans ever. No way I survive all this without y’all’s prayer and support. Now I know for sure why God put me on this Earth. I have doubted myself over the years but no more of that. With the inspiration and support I get from you guys, there’s no quit in me ever. Even my toughest times have been great because when you have the love and support I get from you guys, nothing never gets you down. I have the best wife in the world, the best kids, brother, sisters niece, nephew, auntie, cousins, business partner, staff at RCSS, the list goes on and on. I guess you can say I have the best life a guy can ever ask. By the way thanks Big J @bigj_extremefitness. Your always right here by my side. Well I am going home today so this will be the shortest stay ever. Don’t even think I made a whole day as the surgery started about 5 pm yesterday.
It’s official, we’re out the hospital like last year. Hopefully it will be at least another year before I’m back again because I was just here in September, then March and February before that. Might as well buy stock in one of these places as much as I’m here. But I’m feeling great, Dr Lapsawala has performed miracles on me my last 2 surgeries. Once again thank you guys for your prayers and support. Like I said God Willing this will be mine and the love of my life last visit for a while. #yeahbuddy #lightweightbaby #itstillaintnothingbutapeanut
ORIGINAL STORY: Eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman is a legendary figure in the bodybuilding community, but unfortunately he’s been suffering from a variety of ailments over the last decade. We wrote about his recovery from back surgery in September of last year, which was his tenth operation overall, and now he's back under the knife to repair a herniated disk in his neck that he suffered after a fall in his home late in 2018. According to Coleman on his Instagram page, the operation will specifically deal with “a level 3-4 fusion of my cervical spine. Dr says this disc is pressing really hard against my spinal cord so surgery is definitely required."
Hey guys this is not a repost, I’m in the hospital again getting ready for another surgery. About 2 months ago I had a hard fall at home which herniated a disc in my neck. So today I’m doing a level 3-4 fusion of my cervical spine. Dr says this disc is pressing really hard against my spinal cord so surgery is definitely required. Oh by the way I did get a second opinion within days apart from 2 different spine surgeons and they both told me the same thing. I needed surgery in the next few days. So here we go again, say a prayer for yo boy. #yeahbuddy #lightweightbaby #itstillaintnothingbutapeanut #musclepower
Following last year's back operations, Coleman was unsure if he would ever be able to walk again. In typical Coleman fashion, he said, “but I'll give it my best shot." He returned to the gym relatively quickly after that surgery, but only for some light cardio.