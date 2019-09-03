Watch: The Action-Packed ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer

Judgement Day is here. The new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer was released on Friday, coming out on the anniversary of the day in the Terminator Universe that SkyNet became sentient and started a war. But this time around, the machines are going to have to battle against some familiar enemies. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are both back in their iconic roles for the film, which will pick up as a sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

In the new film from director Tim Miller (Deadpool) and producer James Cameron (director of Terminator and T2), the story picks up 27 years after the events of T2: Judgement Day when a new, advanced Terminator (Gabriel Luna) shows up in the past with a mission to eliminate Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes). With the ability to turn into liquid metal, this Terminator might be more deadly than any other before it. But both a hybrid cyborg human (Mackenzie Davis) and Sarah Connor (Hamilton) are ready to fight, along with Schwarzenegger’s T-800 Model 101.

With the previous films in the series, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator Genisys, all getting so-so reactions from fans, Cameron and Miller came together to take the franchise in a new direction. With action as big as ever, here’s a new look at Terminator: Dark Fate.

Here’s the trailer:



Watch the official trailer for #TerminatorDarkFate and 🖤 this Tweet to be the first to see exclusive content before anyone else.



Stay tuned for updates leading to premiere day 11.1. pic.twitter.com/ghht4IxyfQ — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) August 30, 2019

Terminator: Dark Fate, starring Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta, will be released on November 1, 2019.