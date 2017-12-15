Watch: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Randy Orton Come Out On Top at WWE's 'Tribute to the Troops'

The servicemen and -women of Naval Base San Diego were treated to an amazing spectacle at WWE's annual Tribute to the Troops this year. The main event was a three-on-three Smackdown-centric showdown with AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Randy Orton facing Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jinder Mahal, with the former three emerging victorious.

All three superstars worked together for the victory, with Styles delivering a Phenomenal Forearm to Owens, Orton landing one of his patented RKOs on Mahal, and Nakamura nailing Zayn with a Kinshasa for the pin. The win gives significant momentum to all three superstars, who also have matches at Clash of Champions this Sunday.

Tribute to the Troops is WWE's annual celebration of America's Armed Forces. Originally started in 2003, the event has become a holiday staple as superstars perform for the servicemen and -women, in addition to other events such as meet-and-greets.