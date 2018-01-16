Watch: Braun Strowman Destroys a Production Truck After Being Fired on 'Raw'

Every time we think Braun Strowman has run out of things to destroy, he proves us wrong.

Case in point: After his destructive rampage last week on Raw, when he crushed Brock Lesnar and Kane with a lighting truss, Kurt Angle decided he had to fire Strowman:

Strowman's response, as you can imagine, wasn't particularly pretty. First, he caused chaos backstage, attacking WWE employees and destroying a television:

But, of course, he wasn't done. Strowman showed Angle exactly what he thought of his firing by flipping over and destroying an entire production truck. And you thought an ambulance was a big deal.

Ultimately, Stephanie McMahon overturned Angle's decision, and Strowman will return to fight another day. We just hope WWE remembers to move all of its trucks off the premises before Strowman enters the arena during next week's Royal Rumble.