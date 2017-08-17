Imagine crushing your advanced calves workout only to get in your car to relax and get slammed with this monstrosity of a leg cramp

After the workout. Start to relax and then this happens. Fucken cramp. Look at this shit. Painful yes it was.

Posted by Bermudez Ang on Monday, August 14, 2017

This poor guy experienced what looked like a complete nightmare, as you can see the muscle contracting and jumping around under the skin while he just watched and took the abuse. He wrote in the caption of the video, “Look at this shit. Painful yes it was.” 

Beetroot juice

7 Pre-Workout Foods That Boost Circulation

Eat these foods to boost blood flow so you can optimize performance and feel energized during your w...

Read article

Avoid being demobilized by cramps by first knowing that a cramp is when a muscle contracts but doesn’t have the resources to release that contraction, which causes oddities like this video. There are a few sneaky tricks to avoiding the pitfalls, including getting enough electrolytes, proper hydration, and simply not going overboard on your workout. 

Point being: People, be smart about your training and don’t skip the warm-up or cool-down parts of your workout. 

Exercise Cramp Relief Products
Hers Supplements

4 Supplements to Prevent Muscle Cramps

These four supps will help you avoid cramps and get the most out of your workouts.

Read article
The Six Most Important Post-Workout Nutrients
Build Muscle

6 Most Important Post-Workout Nutrients

Fuel your body properly to recover and promote muscle growth.

Read article
Topics: