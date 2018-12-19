Watch: First Official 'Hellboy' Trailer Unveiled

The Hellboy franchise is back for its third go-around on the big screen, and the official trailer for this rebooted take on the comic book hero has just landed. Stranger Things actor David Harbour will be taking the horned mantle of the massive red protagonist in this version, which is directed by Neil Marshall, of Game of Thrones fame. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the playful tone of the supporting cast and the disgruntled attitude of Hellboy himself.

In the trailer we also see the film's supporting cast featuring Milla Jovovich, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ian McShane to name a few. It's also notable how much more violent this R-rated footage is than what was seen in the previous two installments, which were both PG-13.

This is the first trailer for the film, but we're sure to see more as we near the film's April 12, 2019 release date.