Watch: First Official Trailer for 'Accident Man' Starring Scott Adkins

If you like your comic book movies a little on the vulgar and violent side—think Deadpool and Logan—then you're going to love the bloody mess left behind in one of Scott Adkins' latest action films: the hard-R superhero flick Accident Man.
Featuring an array of shady characters who specialize in unique and unpleasant methods of killing, this U.K. comic book adaptation from the creator of Judge Dredd is definitely not geared toward the younger comic book crowd. The first few seconds of the first official Accident Man trailer (below) should drive the point home.
The film, based off an early-'90s comic series called Toxic!, stars Adkins as Mike Fallon, a vulgar, cocky assassin who has a knack for making his victims’ deaths look like accidents. Despite the bevy of severed heads, chopped-off limbs, and bone-crushing mishaps, the film also finds a way to mix some humor into all the carnage. It's the perfect combo of brutal killing and laughter that only hardcore action fans can appreciate.
Here's the official synopsis for the graphic action flick Accident Man: