Watch: First Official Trailer for 'Accident Man' Starring Scott Adkins

If you like your comic book movies a little on the vulgar and violent side—think Deadpool and Logan—then you're going to love the bloody mess left behind in one of Scott Adkins' latest action films: the hard-R superhero flick Accident Man.

Featuring an array of shady characters who specialize in unique and unpleasant methods of killing, this U.K. comic book adaptation from the creator of Judge Dredd is definitely not geared toward the younger comic book crowd. The first few seconds of the first official Accident Man trailer (below) should drive the point home.

The film, based off an early-'90s comic series called Toxic!, stars Adkins as Mike Fallon, a vulgar, cocky assassin who has a knack for making his victims’ deaths look like accidents. Despite the bevy of severed heads, chopped-off limbs, and bone-crushing mishaps, the film also finds a way to mix some humor into all the carnage. It's the perfect combo of brutal killing and laughter that only hardcore action fans can appreciate.

Here's the official synopsis for the graphic action flick Accident Man:

"A deadly hitman becomes an accidental hero in the pulse-pounding action-thriller Accident Man. Based on the underground British comic Toxic! by Pat Mills (creator of the Judge Dredd comic) and Tony Skinner, this darkly humorous and stylishly violent adaptation stars Scott Adkins (Doctor Strange, The Expendables 2) as Accident Man, a stone-cold killer who must face off against a rogue’s gallery of ruthless assassins in order to uncover the truth about his ex-girlfriend’s murder. Co-starring Ashley Greene (Twilight series), Oscar nominee David Paymer (Best Supporting Actor, Mr. Saturday Night, 1992), and action fan favorites Ray Park (Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace), Ray Stevenson (Thor series), and Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight), Accident Man hits its target with a lethally entertaining combination of explosive fight scenes and hilarious moments."

Accident Man will be released by Sony Pictures straight to DVD and Digital on Feb. 6, 2018.