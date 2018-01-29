Watch: HBO Drops Another Trailer for 'Andre the Giant'

Colossal wrestling great Andre the Giant was a phenomenon throughout his career in the ring. And now he's the subject of a new HBO documentary produced by Bill Simmons.

The documentary, simply titled Andre the Giant, is set to drop on April 10, and HBO is already garnering hype for the film—which looks to be a fascinatingly in-depth look at one of wrestling's most storied figures.

The project has been on the docket for years now—ever since Simmons joined HBO in 2015. His passion project is finally coming to fruition; and if the ESPN 30 for 30s that Simmons pioneered are any indication, this new Andre documentary won't disappoint.

Take a look at the new trailer below: