The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Building a great physique at home is as easy as investing in dumbbells and a bench.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
You probably recognize this crazy-haired, jacked guy from his over-the-top Instagram videos, and we got the chance to sit down with him. M&F’s Andrew Gutman talked with Jon “Jujimufu” Call’s about his rise to social media stardom and how he manages to keep the fresh ideas coming and relevant on social media.
Jujimufu has amassed 909K followers on Instagram, and is climbing at a fast rate. Just as an example, here is the type of stuff that you can see on his IG page:
Call got rolling on his journey to become a fitness star when he posted the insane video in which he can be seen doing a squat between two chairs with a barbell. He said, after posting it, his followers “jumped by 30,000 in a few weeks.”
That one video jump-started his fitness career and allowed him to quit his job. Watch the video below for more industry tips on how to make it in the fitness industry and more.
M&F's Andrew Gutman sits down with Instagram fitness star, Jon "Jujimufu" Call.
Posted by Muscle & Fitness on Wednesday, July 12, 2017