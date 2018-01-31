Watch: Mayweather Jr. Enters MMA Cage in His Gym, McGregor Responds

Although Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor fought back in August of last year, rumors are still swirling around the two meeting again in either the ring or the UFC Octagon.

Mayweather, despite retiring from boxing (supposedly for good this time), has reportedly taken a meeting with UFC President Dana White for a potential multi-fight deal in the UFC. Meanwhile, McGregor has no official opponent for his next match and is on the verge of losing his lightweight championship belt for inactivity.

What neither gentleman has failed to do, however, is take relentless petty jabs on social media.

Mayweather posted a clip of him jumping into an MMA cage in his own gym, only fueling the rumors of a potential match in the Octagon.

McGregor swiftly responded in the pettiest manner possible.



Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son.

Yours sincerely,

Senior. https://t.co/Qk3U69isTS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2018

Mayweather also posted a picture from the mega-fight when he had McGregor on the ropes.

And the UFC champ even brought his baby, Conor Jr., into the mix to help throw shade at the Mayweather family.

Moral of the story: These gentlemen are world-class marketers and know how to retain the spotlight. At this time, there's no official word on either fighter inking a deal for another fight in their respective sport—or for another crossover fight.