Watch: New Action-packed Trailer for Jet Li's Latest Flick 'Gong Shou Dao'

It doesn't get much better than this if you're a fan of quality Kung Fu flicks.

This trailer for Jet Li’s new Taiji film Gong Shou Dao (The Art of Attack and Defense) really packs a punch. The seven-minute clip recently posted on Li's Facebook page drew plenty of attention with its bevy of unique displays of martial arts.

"In this trailer, you will get a taste of what is bound to be a classic film," said Li, who's also the movie's producer. "You will also see me doing Taiji, which is something that I really love and is important in my career. Enjoy this trailer, and I promise you the full film is guaranteed to be very exciting."

Along with Li, Gong Shou Dao features some well-known Asian kung-fu, taekwondo, and sumo masters showcasing their incredible martial arts talents. You'll also see Jason Statham, Manny Pacquiao, and Gennady Golovkin throw down a challenge for the film's main star at the end of the trailer.