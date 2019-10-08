Watch: New 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Character Trailers

The future is now in Terminator: Dark Fate. Picking up two decades after the events of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are back together again to try and save the future of humanity.

In the new film, the story picks up with Dani Ramos, played by Natalia Reyes, who is trying to live a regular life in Mexico City with her father and brother, played by Diego Boneta. What she doesn’t know though, is that her life is key to the future, which leads to Gabriel Luna’s deadly new Rev-9 model Terminator, traveling back through time to kill her. After being saved by Mackenzie Davis’s enhanced super-soldier hybrid Grace, and Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, the trio join forces with Schwarzenegger’s original T-800 to try and save the future.

Director Tim Miller (Deadpool) worked on the story with original Terminator director James Cameron, ignoring the events of the previous Terminator films to create a new adventure.

Here’s a look at the character trailers and the new, explosive footage from the film—including Arnold doing what he does best, blowing stuff up:

T-800 Featurette:

Rev-9 Featurette:

Grace Featurette:

Sarah Connor Featurette:

Dani Ramos Featurette: