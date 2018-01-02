Watch: 'The Rock' Drops Motivational Gems for Your 2018 New Year’s Resolutions

The new year is officially here, which means it’s time to implement a new training plan and gym resolutions. Dwayne Johnson himself took some time to talk about some of his philosophies on success that can be used both in- and outside of the gym.

Take a look for yourself:

One of the key informative tips he gave us was “don’t ever confuse effort with results”.

You must admit, he may not be a motivational speaker (yet), but the man clearly knows how to put his head down and work. Last year alone he starred in Jumanji, Baywatch, and The Fate of the Furious. He also reached a rare level of accomplishment when awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If you’re skeptical about whom to take motivational tips from, Johnson is probably a safe bet.