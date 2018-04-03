Watch: Stephanie McMahon Slams Ronda Rousey Through a Table on ‘Raw’

The boss’s daughter isn’t playing around.

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey declared war on Stephanie McMahon and her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque weeks ago at Elimination Chamber, after Raw General Manager Kurt Angle told her that McMahon and Triple H only wanted to sign her so they could manipulate her as payback for WrestleMania 31, when Rousey embarrassed them alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Ronda put her trust in Angle and responded to HHH by slamming him through a table. Afterwards, it was made official: Rousey’s first WWE match would be against McMahon at Rousey at WrestleMania 34.

On tonight’s episode of Raw, Rousey and Angle (her tag-team partner) held a press conference in the ring alongside McMahon and Levesque. The atmosphere was unquestionably heated, with Levesque telling the crowd that “the deafening roar of ‘Ronda Rousey’ will become a deafening silence” after he and McMahon emerge victorious.

McMahon herself also went on the offensive, telling Rousey: “You are going to lose at WrestleMania…and we all know—the world knows—how you handle losses,” referencing her now-infamous losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes that led to her retirement from the Octagon.

After the conference, the four competitors got out of their seats for a photo op that, unsurprisingly, quickly got out of hand. Triple H started the chaos by knocking Angle out of the ring. Rousey responded by grabbing Levesque’s neck, but McMahon caught her from behind and threw her though one of the conference tables, most likely as payback for what Rousey did to her husband at Elimination Chamber.

Rousey and Angle may be the favorites to win this Sunday—but if this confrontation was any indication, McMahon and Levesque aren’t going to make it easy.

WrestleMania 34 airs live from New Orleans on the WWE Network on April 8, 2018.