Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to be released on May 24, and if interest in the new trailer is anything to go by, it looks sure to be a hit.

M&F presents the preview here for your viewing pleasure.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, Furiosa is the latest movie in the franchise, and the first release since Mad Max: Fury Road hit the big screen back in 2015. Taylor-Joy will play a younger version of Imperator Furiosa, a war captain who is battling the ruler of the Wasteland in order to free the enslaved, while Hemsworth will pick up the mantle of Warlord Dementus, the leader of the same biker gang that had kidnapped Furiosa as a child.

Mad Max, created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, first hit theatres in 1979 and is set in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian version of Australia. On the whole, the series has been well received both critically and commercially, with Thunder Road receiving a stunning 10 Oscar nominations. And, it looks like that success is set to continue if early interest in the trailer is anything to go by. The clip has clocked up more than 1.5 million views in less than a week. In it, the opening seconds show Furiosa being kidnapped. “As a child, my world was forever changed,” she tells the audience. “My childhood. My mother. I want them back.”

As we can see from the carnage that ensues, that mission will require Furiosa to complete the ultimate battle as Dementus goes on the rampage. We can rightfully expect the signature vehicle chases, explosions, and intense action as Furiosa tries to avenge the biker gang’s evil deeds. “There is no hope,” cries Dementus, in a rare chance for Hemsworth to act with an Australian accent. “Wild, they got Thor playing himself,” joked one commenter on YouTube. “Miller’s done it again. Never retire George,” wrote another. “This is gonna crush so hard, I can’t wait” added another. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to be released May 24, 2024.