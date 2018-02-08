Watch: UFC’s Dana White Allegedly Drops $69K on Samurai Swords for His Weapons Room

UFC President Dana White appears to be on a mission to start his own in-home weapons room, and he’s starting that journey on Pawn Stars, a show on History about the famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, NV.

White strolled in and grabbed a sword that owner Rick Harrison hadn’t even intended to sell, along with a few other samurai swords.

Take a look at the clip below:

For those nonmath majors out there, the priciest sword was $30,000, plus another $30,000 for the batch of swords. Finally, another $9,000 for the sword Harrison showed White brings the grand total to $69,000.

But enough of the fun and games—let's get down to some real UFC talk. Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz have been jawing back and forth lately, and Woodley seems to believe a fight date is imminent. But according to White, that couldn't be further from the truth.

While on UFC Tonight, White said Woodley is “full of sh*t”. He added, “That fight was never made, you couldn’t be more wrong. He couldn’t be more full of sh*t, and it’s absolutely not true.”

He closed by saying that he’s targeting Rafael dos Anjos, who just beat Robbie Lawler and is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

Only time will tell which fight emerges. But who do you want to see Woodley fight next?