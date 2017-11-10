Watch: WWE's Braun Strowman Is Defeated by a 7-pound Seafood Sandwich

What happens when 385 pounds of destruction meets 7+ pounds of seafood excellence? Find out as The Monster Among Men @BraunStrowman takes on The Seafood UFO Sandwich! pic.twitter.com/BEEmnqBOx0 — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) November 9, 2017

"The Monster Among Men" may have defeated Roman Reigns and The Miz, but it appears he's finally met his match—in the form of a 7-lb (!!) seafood sandwich.

While on tour with WWE in Maryland a few weeks ago, Braun Strowman decided to take on the Seafood UFO at Jimmy's Famous Seafood. The sandwich is packed with just about every kind of seafood you can imagine, including crab cakes, fried shrimp, shrimp salad, fried oysters, and crab dip. As you can see in Strowman's Instagram post, the sandwich seems like a perfect fit for the 385-lb Strowman:



So last night I tried to eat the @jimmysseafood #seafoodufo 7lbd challenge. My eyes were definitely bigger than my stomach lol. This thing was amazing though so much going on with all the different seafood on it!!!! A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Jimmy's Famous Seafood recently released a video showing how they made Strowman's sandwich behind-the-scenes, which you can watch above.

In a previous interview with Muscle & Fitness, Strowman admitted that he has an unsurprisingly large appetite, as he often goes to the local Whole Foods while on tour and eats two entire rotisserie chickens in a single day.

However, according to the Facebook page for Jimmy's Famous Seafood, the Seafood UFO proved too powerful for even a man as enormous as Strowman. To be honest, we can't blame him—that sandwich looks terrifying (in a good way).