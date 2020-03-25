What Is It Like to Live With Coronavirus?

You've surely read a lot about coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, but hopefully you haven't suffered through it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with the virus can experience dry coughs, shortness of breath, a high fever, and in extreme cases, death.

The coronavirus pandemic has quickly become the focus of our lives and has altered the way we conduct our jobs, how our children go to school, and the way we shop—pretty much anything that a normal day consisted of just a few weeks ago.

According to the CDC and the World Health Organization, more than 15,000 Americans and 260,000 people worldwide have faced the unnerving and, frankly, scary reality of testing positive for the coronavirus. As a legitimate modern-day health crisis, all should be following the social distancing guidelines from the CDC.

As case numbers climb by the hour, many ask themselves “What is this virus really like?”

We may not be encouraged to venture outdoors to seek community support, but we do have the internet. A Reddit thread entitled “COVID-19 Positive” has given people a look at what living with coronavirus is like while also serving as a medium for those living with the virus to share their symptoms, progressions and tips for staying sane. Here’s just a sample of some of the stories from those who have lived through the virus.