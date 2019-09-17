Will Henry Cavill Leave DC to Play a Marvel Superhero?

The perpetually shredded Henry Cavill might be trading in his cape for a different superhero outfit, if some published reports are to be believed.

Cavill, known for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, reportedly met with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, about a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who Cavill, the star of the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher, would play in the MCU is unknown, but one report said fans believe he’d be the perfect successor to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

As it begins its next phase of movies and prepares to launch new TV shows, Marvel Studios has been approaching several big name stars, including The Matrix star Keanu Reeves. It’s also not old news that MCU wants to steal Cavill from DC, as he was considered for a role in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but that spot went to Wyatt Russell.

While the Man of Steel isn’t just sitting around doing nothing, he does have some considerable free time since there appear to be no plans to include Superman in upcoming DCEU movies. Cavill recently told a fan he’s still interested in playing the last son of Krypton, but it seems that dream will most likely go unfulfilled.

Moving to Marvel would certainly be quite the shock, but we’d welcome any excuse to see Cavill save the world once again.