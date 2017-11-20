WWE Announces 15th Annual 'Tribute to the Troops'

While WWE superstars may be best known for their matches in the ring, they're still willing to come together for a common cause.

WWE's Tribute to the Troops, which first started in 2003, has grown into a long-running holiday tradition. For the past 15 years, WWE superstars have visited members of the United States armed forces, participating in a variety of events as well as a live WWE performance.

This year the event will take place at Naval Base San Diego on December 5 with a two-hour special of the event airing on USA Network on December 14. In addition to sports entertainment, the event also includes an anti-bullying seminar, hospital visits by WWE superstars, and military outreach initiatives.

In a press release, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said that "it is a privilege to honor our servicemen and women for their commitment and sacrifice to our nation. Tribute to the Troops is our most meaningful show of the year and we are proud to continue the tradition at Naval Base San Diego.”