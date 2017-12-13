WWE Lets Viewers Control The Show In the New 'Mixed Match Challenge'

Ever wish you could personally book a WWE match? Turns out you just might have your chance.

Today, WWE announced a new tournament called the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, airing exclusively on Facebook Watch (Facebook's new video platform) on Tuesday nights for 12 episodes. As the title implies, the tournament will consist of mixed tag-team matches, with each team having a male and female WWE superstar.

WWE has announced 22 of the 24 contestants, including fan favorites like Braun Strowman, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Shinsuke Nakamura. However, two of the slots will be determined by fan vote: One of them will be a Raw superstar, and the other will be one of the members of the hilarious tag-team group "The New Day" (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods).

The user interaction doesn't end there—Facebook viewers will also have opportunities to vote on matchups and match stipulations, as well as interacting with WWE superstars during the show. As a result, fan choices will directly influence how storylines play out.

The first episode of Mixed Match Challenge airs live on Facebook Watch on Jan. 16, 2018, at 10 p.m. EST.