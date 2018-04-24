WWE Raw Recap: Braun Strowman Humiliates Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in Devastating Beatdown

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn thought they would be able to make a name for themselves on Raw this week.

Instead, they learned what what it's like to compete against giants.

As Monday night's episode of Raw began, Owens and Zayn hosted their own talk show in the WWE ring, with their special guest being none other than Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. Of course, the show was less of an interview and more of a public roast, with Zayn and Owens mocking Angle for being overruled by his boss, Stephanie McMahon, when he originally refused to have Zayn and Owens on Raw.

Unsurprisingly, Angle didn’t take too kindly to being derided, and as a result he decided their next opponents would be two of the most physically dominating superstars on the roster: Newly re-introduced superstar Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

Initially, Owens pushed Strowman off ringside so Lashley would be unable to tag him. Of course, Owens violated the golden rule of the WWE, one that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar know all too well: Don’t piss off Braun Strowman.

Once Strowman was finally tagged in, he went out of the ring solely to knock down Owens with a series of devastating clotheslines. Right as Owens was trying to get back up, Strowman delivered a massive dropkick to keep him down. Lashley did some damage of his own by taking down Zayn with his patented one-armed vertical suplex.

Needless to say, Owens and Zayn did not win—and Angle got the last laugh.

This Friday, 50 superstars will compete in the Greatest Royal Rumble on the WWE Network. We’d say Strowman and Lashley are pretty big favorites right now.

The Greatest Royale Rumble airs live from Saudi Arabia this Friday on the WWE Network at 12pm EST.