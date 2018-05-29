WWE ‘Raw’ Recap: Braun Strowman Lobs a Steel Chair at Kevin Owens

Some people just don't know when to stop poking a sleeping giant.

Kevin Owens knows the wrath of Braun Strowman firsthand, having survived a number of running powerslams courtesy of “The Monster Among Men “over the past few weeks on Raw. It seems, however, that Owens just can't help himself.

Owens interrupted this week’s rematch between Strowman and Finn Bálor to cheer on Bálor (while also delivering some backhanded compliments, of course).

The match ended abruptly when Owens attacked Bálor, leading to a disqualification. Owens then took a ladder out of the bottom of the ring to put Bálor out of commission while he focused on his goal: Getting revenge on Strowman for weeks of humiliation.

That didn't go as Owens planned. When Strowman intercepted Owens' attempted attack, Owens fled in terror. Not that it mattered: Strowman lobbed the entire steel chair toward him.

Having escaped with his hide intact, Owens eventually did re-enter the squared circle later in the night with a match against The “Glorious” Bobby Roode. Surprisingly, the tide finally turned in Owens’ favor, as he reversed a “Glorious DDT” to get the pin on Roode.

But while Owens may have won the battle, his victory was short-lived. Strowman entered the arena, finally cornered Owens, and delivered yet another running powerslam.

Roode, of course, was delighted to see Owens get his karmic payback, and cheered on Strowman. Strowman wasn't amused, and ended up tackling Roode as well.

There's a lesson to be learned here: No matter where you are, “The Monster Among Men” always gets his revenge.