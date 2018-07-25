WWE 'Smackdown' Recap: AJ Styles Set to Face Samoa Joe at 'Summerslam'

Not to be outdone by Stephanie McMahon announcing the women-only PPV Evolution on Raw this week, Smackdown General Manager Paige told the WWE Universe that she had an announcement of her own to make on Tuesday. But things didn't go as planned.

After voicing her excitement following the announcement of Evolution, the first-ever women-only WWE pay-per-view match, Paige brought in WWE champion AJ Styles. “The Phenomenal One” has already bested a number of contenders for his belt, including John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rusev. Styles was eager to sign his Summerslam contract and find out who he'd take on next.

But before Paige could announce anything, the show was interrupted by Carmella's infamous “partner” James Ellsworth, who came to tell Paige that he deserved the title shot. Frustrated by Ellsworth's constant disruptions, she said two words that would terrify anyone: “You're fired.” Paige then escorted a belligerent Ellsworth out of the arena alongside WWE security.

As Ellsworth's distraction unfolded, someone else found an opportunity: The behemoth known as Samoa Joe.

While Styles gleefully watched Paige humiliate Ellsworth, Joe surprised Styles, trapping him in the devastating “Coquina Clutch.” Then, Joe went ahead and signed his name on the Summerslam contract. Styles eventually recovered but was clearly bewildered by the events that had transpired.

Styles' championship reign has lasted over 250 days, but facing someone as destructive as Joe one-on-one may be too much even for “The Phenomenal One.” We'll find out next month.

Summerslam airs live from the Barclays Center on August 19 exclusively on the WWE Network.