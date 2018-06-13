WWE ‘SmackDown’ Recap: Asuka Beats Out Carmella in Epic 10-Woman Tag Match

With only days to go before Money in the Bank, tensions are high within the WWE Smackdown women's division. Eight superstars have a chance at getting the prestigious Money in the Bank briefcase, but fan-favorite Asuka is poised to face current champion (and former briefcase winner) Carmella for the belt.

Hoping to ease concerns going into the event, Smackdown General Manager Paige held a “Women’s Money in the Bank Summit” to cheer on the four Smackdown superstars going into the ladder match. But the summit erupted into chaos when “The IIconics” (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) crashed the event, and Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille joined the fray.

With the “summit” ending in disaster, Paige deployed her a Plan B: a four-on-four tag match between the eight superstars. Later in the night, when Asuka asked Paige for one more shot against Carmella before her match on Sunday, Paige compromised by adding the two superstars to the tag match, bringing it up to ten total competitors: Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Lana and Asuka vs. Bille Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Sonya DeVille, and Carmella.

The match was predictably intense, with every superstar showing off in the ring. While her first attempt at an Asuka Lock didn’t quite land, Asuka ultimately got the advantage on Carmella, forcing her to tap out. It's a good look for Asuka, who has been criticized by Carmella of losing her touch since losing to Charlotte at WrestleMania.

While Asuka celebrated, her four teammates eyed her like vultures. If she wins the title on Sunday, she's their next target. When it comes to getting the championship, no one is safe.

Money in the Bank will air live from Rosemont, Illinois on June 17 on the WWE Network.