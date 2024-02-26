WWE returned to Australia for the first time in 5 years over the weekend, and made a chunk of pro wrestling history at the promotion’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. A crowd of 52,590 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, not to mention a global television audience, were treated to an adrenaline filled night of sports entertainment. Here’s what the results down under mean, as the WWE Universe is officially on the fast track to WrestleMania XL.

With the winner of January’s men’s Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes, making his intentions clear to challenge Roman Reigns for his Universal title, and the women’s Rumble winner, Bayley, challenging Iyo Sky for her WWE Women’s World Championship, the Elimination Chamber matches were set up to answer the question on how WWE’s other two major titles would be contested this April 6 & 7, at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

What Are the Rules of a WWE Elimination Chamber Match?

2 wrestlers start the match while 4 others stand behind glass pods

A random pod opens at scheduled intervals, until all competitors are in the match

Elimination occurs by pinfall or submission

There are no count outs of disqualifications

The last person standing is declared the winner

The Elimination Chamber itself is one of the most brutal matches in all of WWE and is constructed of steel with chain-link walls. The pods are also often used as super-high platforms that the superstars dive from, in order to surprise and incapacitate their opponents. The floors, while matted, are also constructed of steel and have absolutely no ‘give’.

Who Will Challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL?

On Saturday evening, Scotland’s Drew McIntyre, himself a former 2-time world champion, won the men’s chamber match, beating out Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul and Randy Orton. The finish came when Logan Paul, who had been pinned by Randy Orton earlier the match, interjected himself and thumped the star of the RKO with a pair of brass knuckles. Ever the opportunist, McIntyre wasted no time in getting the 3-count from a down and out Orton.

WWE fans will recall that the Scottish Warrior won his first WWE world title inside an empty building during the pandemic. His hopes of winning a WrestleMania main event in front of a stadium crowd were dashed again just one year later when he was defeated by Bobby Lashley. Now, McIntyre will have the potential to make his dream come true with a win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Still, that will be no easy feat.

Who Will Challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL?

With Rhea Ripley successfully defending her title against Nia Jax (in the performance of her career) in Perth, the winner of the women’s chamber match is set to face one of WWE’s most feared champions at WrestleMania XL in Lincoln Financial Field. Fortunately, the winning woman, or rather “The Man” as she likes to call herself, is just the person for the job. Becky Lynch was victorious in the chamber after beating out Liv Morgan, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton. (Watch out for Stratton, she is a future megastar).

We now have a dream match at WrestleMania XL in the form of Ripley vs. Lynch. Of course, “The Man” was part of history herself when she became part of the first ever women’s WrestleMania (35) main event in a match against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Now, many fans are calling for Ripley vs. Lynch to follow suit and be a main event in it’s own right.

With WWE now running WrestleMania over 2-nights, the chances of them closing out one of the two gigantic shows must be considered high. For tickets to WrestleMania visit: https://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/article/wrestlemania-40-tickets but be fast, because there aren’t many left.