They say that success leaves clues, and since 2021, Fit to Serve has covered, documented, and featured the strategies of success that have been shared by over 100 military leaders, servicemembers, and first responders. They must always be ready and go to great lengths to make sure they are.

Those that are considering a career in service could save themselves a lot of time and frustration by taking the clues that have been shared and integrated them into their own fitness plans so they could be fit to serve themselves on Day 1.

Develop Pullup Power

If you’re in need of help getting better at pullups, then the key is to do more. Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook is well admired for his proficiency with them, and he offered a simple plan.

“Do one pullup, then go down and do two pushups, and keep going until you need to rest,” Stainbrook explained. “If you can do 10 pullups and 20 pushups, then pyramid down, you’ll get your 20 pullups in the Marines Corps really easy.”

A Chest of the Century

If you don’t feel pushups are enough to build powerful pecs, you can add “century” workouts to your pesonal plan, as explained by retired US Air Force Technical Sergeant Chris Ferrell.

“You do every exercise until you reach 100 reps with a 30-45 second break between sets,” he said. If you perform 15 reps on the first set, start the next with 16. Keep that count going until you reach 100 reps. You then move on to the next exercise.”

Ferrell went on to share that he did this with all his training, but he emphasized the bench press, incline bench press, dips, and several other exercises for his chest, specifically.

Be a Murph Master

If you have been around military members or CrossFitters, then you are likely aware of the Murph workout. Named after the late U.S. Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, the workout calls for 100 pullups, 200 pushups, and 300 air squats, bookended by 1-mile runs. Using this workout can be a short for military readiness, and police officer Kailee Fessock

provided some advice that should be adhered to if you need to build up your ability to complete the legendary WOD.

“You can always scale it down,” Fessock said. “If you can’t do pullups, do assisted pullups with a band or ring rows. Just do what you can to finish.”

Sleep Sound

There has been a growing focus on the importance of sleep for overall wellness and to maximize the performance of those that wear the nation’s cloth. Dr. Tina Burke has spent years providing education on why resting matters to be fit to serve.

“We are seeing more athletes understand the weapon that is sleep,” she said. “Recognize how important it can be for you.”

Hacks that Burke had offered included making it a priority and setting up the environment to suit sleep. A nightly routine can also be a game changer.

“We don’t recognize how important our sleep routine for us as well,” she stated. “Small things like brushing your teeth, putting on pajamas at the same time, keeping environment in a good place that is conducive to sleep is very important.”

Keep a Straight Face

It isn’t just what you do but how you do it. Even in the face of extreme adversity or discomfort, staying strong matters. This is especially true for the US Marines World Famous Body Bearers. Even as they perform their solemn duties while surrounded by those in mourning, they must remain stoic.

They develop this skill in the most intense fashion, while training. Even while performing upwards of 60 reps of barbell curls or running laps in a parking garage, they are reminded to now show signs of strain. Cpl. Jacob Dorton and Cpl. Kent Place explained that this is intentional and reinforced so they are always ready and can honor those they lay to rest with the honor that is deserved.

Dorton said, “It is very important that they can maintain their faces while pushing themselves because they cannot show any emotion or strain while they are performing their duties.”

Place added, “This is the family’s worst day, which is why we must always be at our best.”

Follow the Principles of H2F

Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) is a system that has been a key in helping the US Army provide support for soldiers through the five domains: physical, mental, nutritional,

spirtual, and sleep. This is good news, but there is better news, you can start paying attention to these domains now and increase your confidence as you get closer to active duty.

Major General John Kline feels H2F and those that adhere to it could be akin to a tactical athlete, a military equivalent of a professional athlete.

“If you look at some pro teams, it’s been going on for a while. At the collegiate level, it’s been going on for over 20 years,” he explained. “We want our soldiers to be like athletes.”

Keep Pushing

Even when the workouts get tough and the motivation is waning, that is when you must remain steadfast and keep giving your all. Those in service shine when faced with challenges, physical or otherwise.

To help develop this skill, learn from retired Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEAC) to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Troxell. His philosophy has served him throughout his career and well into retirement.

““I call it PME Hard—Physically, Mentally, and Emotionally Hard,” he explained. We have to train ourselves physically, mentally, and emotionally to be best-prepared for the worst possible situations. The people that were with me on those tours, and those I led, needed me to be my best, and vice versa. So, I made sure to work out as hard as I could in all facets.” You can read more about Fit to Serve here.