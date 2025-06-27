American novelist Dara Horn once said, “Every person has a legacy. You may not know what your impact is, and it may not be something that you can write on your tombstone, but every person has an impact on this world.”

The late United States Army Cpl. Chris Coffland may not have known what his legacy would have been when he lost his life defending freedom in November 2009 during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, but his impact has been felt by thousands of veterans and other people thanks to Catch A Lift (CAL).

Catch A Lift is an organization that has helped many post 9/11 veterans regain control of their mental and physical health. Coffland has been remembered for his passion of working out and fitness and encouraged all those around him to do the same. His extreme commitment to making sure he trained, or “catch a lift” as he said every day was the inspiration for the name of the fundraising group that was started by his sister, Lynn.

Lynn recalled that Chris joined the military later in life than many of those that he was fighting alongside with. Even though most of the people he grew up with had families and careers, he felt a calling to serve and was ready to make the ultimate sacrifice if warranted.

“For him, it was a simple decision for him where he said, ‘I’m going to go kick some ass.’”

Chris would be killed by a roadside bomb on that fateful day but is still remembered as a warrior that cared deeply for those around him as well as total strangers that he felt could use some positive interaction.

Chris’s memory and yearning to push himself in order to improve at whatever he was doing serves as the catalyst for CAL today. Lynn and Chris’s niece Jessica Drew came up with the concept when they imagined what Chris’s life would be like had he returned home.

“The concept of him catching a lift and Lynn seeing that there was a gap in holistic healing for veterans is where the inspiration for the mission came from.”

Support for Vets Shown In Multiple Ways

All the veterans in the CAL program served and suffered injuries in combat. The funds raised by CAL are used to provide home gym equipment, pay gym memberships, and their coaches provide individualized nutrition and fitness programs. One of those coaches is Austin Owens, who was an US Army infantryman that was injured in combat.

“While I was in Afghanistan, I caught an RPG (rocket propelled grenade). I had shrapnel throughout my entire body, including in my head,” he recalled. That led to the end of his active military career, but he did not let his injuries stop him and settle for not living his best life possible, which was how he discovered CAL.

“If I train, it helps my brain, helps my body, and helps the whole thing.”

Owens found training an CAL to help him both physically and spiritually. When he started rehab, he could only squat the bar. Today, he is an amateur strongman athlete, and even as he is preparing for the 2025 United States Strongman National championships, he is vigilant about helping his clients meet their goals and making the most of the day in front of them. He knows firsthand what fitness has done for him and enjoys helping those he works with see and feel it for themselves.

Owens stated, “The community aspect of it was the biggest part of it for me. I think of it every time I see a veteran come in. That community piece was so big for me, and training with veterans is like being around your best homies ever. These are my people.”

Owens emphasized that CAL will support veterans of all levels of fitness experience, whether they want to simply finish a 5k or enter a championship strongman event like some will do alongside Owens in his next contest. Whatever they define as their goal or best version of themselves, Owens and the other CAL coaches want to help them make it a reality.

“We have been told that we have saved lives so many times, and it is amazing to hear each time.”

Jess Drew, who is inspired by her uncle Chris to this day, is now the Director of Development for CAL. She said the best part of her job is seeing heroes that have given so much for America get some benefit from the services that CAL offers, including those provided by Owens.

“To work for a mission that we see make an impact every day has made me fearless in an ask for support. Knowing the impact this has is what impacts me personally and professionally.”

The Small Business That Could and Still Does

Lynn Coffland recalled that CAL started with just her in her basement, but it had gradually grown since starting in 2010. Now 15 years later, it is a full-fledged organization that retains

25 employees working alongside her to continue the mission that spreads the impact that Chris’s legacy started.

“I’m very proud to say that 18 of those employees are veterans.”

Lynn Coffland pledged that the work will continue, and she remains committed to making CAL grow even more and reach even more veterans so their lives can change for the better.

“We lost one life, Chris’s, but thousands more have been served by Catch A Lift. It’s a humbling honor,” she proudly said. Jess Drew extended an invitation for those that may know a veteran that can benefit from their services and efforts or help them maximize their reach and do even more of their important work.

“Please connect us to them and their network. Helping us get on a call with like-minded people and organizations that care about giving back to veterans, and number one, of course, is if they know a veteran that is in need, we will absolutely give any veteran that is in need of our resources the help and support they are looking for.”

Drew, Coffland, Owens, and the rest of the CAL team have been proud to make the most of each day and support the veterans that they have crossed paths with, and they remain committed to that mission going forward, just as Cpl. Coffland was committed to his mission up to the end. Lynn Coffland’s leadership and commitment to CAL is something that she feels is not only a duty to those that served us but a privilege to provide for them.

“It’s our country’s turn to serve those that served us.” To learn more about Catch a Lift or show support for their efforts, go to their website.

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.