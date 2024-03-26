Team USA National captain Christian Pulisic has enjoyed a great first season with Italy’s AC Milan. The 25-year-old has the world, and the ball, at his feet, and as M&F found out, it’s all about putting in as much work off the pitch as he does while on it.

Born in Hershey, PA, not only was Pulisic the youngest player ever to captain team USA aged 20, but his move to Premier League club Chelsea was the most expensive transfer for a North American, raking in $73 (£57.6) million.

With Chelsea, Pulisic was considered a vital part of a team that saw the first North American playing in a Champions League final. He also helped lift the 2021 UEFA Super Cup and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. The player moved to the Serie A league in June, and with AC Milan he’s had a successful first season, scoring a goal against Bologna that saw him become the first American to score in three of Europe’s top five leagues.

Christian Pulisic likes to stay sharp and ready to go

In August, Pulisic was named AC Milan’s player of the month after scoring a last-minute winning goal against Genoa. Not surprisingly then, Pulisic’s prowess on the pitch has caught the attention of some major sponsors, and he has become an ambassador for Muscle Milk. But being at the top of his game requires that Pulisic works just as hard off the field as he does on match day.

“Every morning, before I start my (football) training session, I meet some of the guys in the gym,” says the player. “And I have different programs that I go through; working on strengthening, working on elastic bands, and making sure I’m sharp and ready to go. Of course, a lot of it is natural ability, as well, but I think it’s been really important for me to make sure that my muscles are ready. So, it’s a lot of work that goes in during the week that helps me for sure.”

The soccer star says that he does full body workouts. He admits, however, that the upper body portion is not his “favorite” aspect of training. “Obviously, being a soccer player, it’s not the most important thing,” he explains. “But for me, I like to work on speed, and doing box jumps, working with resistance bands, and quick movements are the favorite thing that I do in the gym.”

The “natural ability” that Pulisic has developed in the gym and on the grass definitely includes speed. To that end, drills are essential. “It’s still something that we still do now,” says the USA captain, who explains that drills such as running around cones, stepping through rope ladders, and quick turns are widely used in the pre-season when there is more time to recover. “It’s a big part of my training,” he says.

When it comes to being in the off-season, for a busy player like Pulisic, there’s only around a month where he’s not being called upon to play for AC Milan or internationally.

“I usually only take, maybe, one week completely off,” he says. The upside is that the player’s stamina levels remain constantly high throughout the year. “I enjoy getting a run in,” says Pulisic. “If I can get a run in, outside, that’s the best thing. I love being on an empty soccer field on the off-season and going out and doing my own thing. Whether its running or training. I definitely enjoy that.”

So how does one get started with soccer? Dribbling is another strength in Pulisic’s football locker. For beginners, the instinct is to predominantly use the inside of the foot to tap the ball during dribbling. But this elite player explains that for him, he does his best work using the outside of his foot.

“For one, it gives you the most control,” Pulisic explains. “To keep [the ball] as close to your boot as you can. And also, to be able to dribble, especially at a high speed and kind of keep your foot in that pointed forward direction, as you sprint, I think that’s important.”

Already Eyeing Up World Cup Success in 2026

When it comes to fueling his game, Pulisic will be featured in a new creative campaign from Muscle Milk. It launches this summer, during the heart of international soccer season. The campaign will support the brand’s first-ever plant-based offering. Athletes should be reassured to know that the shake includes all 9 essential amino acids. It also provides a solid source of Vitamin B12 for stable energy levels and adequate recovery.

There’s also iron to oxygenate and replenish the body. “I’m not all-plant based,” says the player. “But when I can, and I know where things are coming from, it makes me feel a lot better. I try to always put the right things in my body, so that’s important for me.”

So, what does the future hold for one of America’s greatest ever soccer players. What is there still to do?

“I think there’s a lot of exciting things coming up,” shares Christian Pulisic. “Competing in the Europa league, it’s a tournament that I would love to win. And, on an individual point as well; with the national team, we’ve got things coming up like the Copa America, like the World Cup in a couple of years, and that’s something that is in the back of my mind. I’m looking forward to competing and going as far as we can. ”

