There’s no doubt that having a gym partner will keep you accountable as far as staying consistent with gym sessions is concerned, but when it comes to making actual gains, the process is still an individual one. To that end, Glass has noticed that far too many people rely on their spotter to lift a significant portion of the weight, and this leads to a counter-productive scenario when it comes to making progress. Glass broke it down in a recent Instagram video.

We’ve all seen those videos on social media of two beasts taking it in turns to blitz the bench press. The barbell wobbles as the lifter roars, and the spotter lifts part of the load from the back of the rack. It makes for compelling viewing, but legendary bodybuilder-turned-trainer Charles Glass understands that relying on a gym partner to this extent is going to stunt your own growth in the long term.

“Good basic movements is gonna get you there,” he explains. “You’re always going to be able to lift heavy, but you gotta be careful no matter what you do. Progressive overload only applies when you are able to move the weight. You can’t rely on somebody else to move the weight for you.”

This is not to say that spotters are not helpful in a controlled environment, or for carefully chosen lifts, but Glass feels that over reliance on a gym partner to lift a set weight will lead to problems down the road. “You know, most people get (a spotter), and the guy in the back is pulling that bar. Who’s doing the weight?” asks Glass. “Who’s doing all that weight? The guy in the back!”

Charles Glass’s Tips For Lifters Who Rely on Their Spotter

“So, go stay within that medium weight (range), it suits you,” explains Glass who believes that instead of becoming reliant on a partner to do the heavy lifting, you should be working up through the weights yourself and this way, you may never need a partner at the back stealing your thunder. “Always try to increase, anywhere from five to ten pounds per set, and then when it stops, it stops,” he advises. “Don’t try to push past that point, cuz your gonna kill your spotter,” jokes the coach.

But behind the humor is a serious point: Glass says that if a lifter gets used to a certain weight range with a spotter, and then does a session alone while trying to replicate the same weights, they could overestimate their strength and pick up an injury. So, by all means, maintain that gym bromance, but don’t become too dependent on your spotter.

